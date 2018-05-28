Florida man steals, crashes unmarked police car near Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole an unmarked police car near Miami and then crashed it.

The Miami Herald reports that the man stole the car Sunday night and sped away, before losing control and crashing into another car. The unidentified suspect was taken into custody, and Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jorge Linares says he was hospitalized in stable condition.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says no bystanders or police officers were injured.

Further details weren't available.

Miami Beach police had recorded 72 arrests as of midday Sunday, slightly more than the 63 arrests recorded at the same point during Memorial Day weekend last year. Most arrests were for minor drug charges and other misdemeanors.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com