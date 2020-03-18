Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is back in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was arrested for the exact same charge, sheriff's officials said.

LeRoy Stotelmyer, 60, was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant who showed them video of the man flashing a law enforcement badge twice on March 11 to avoid paying a $2 toll, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

On-duty officers are allowed to cross free of charge, officials said.

A toll booth attendant told investigators that Stotelmyer flashed the silver badge at him, and he in turn showed the man an article about his arrest for impersonating an officer. He said Stotelmyer then put away the badge and paid the toll.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Stotelmyer was arrested March 9 on charges of impersonating an officer and shoplifting. On March 11 he was charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He was being held without bond.

“This guy clearly has not learned his lesson and has no respect for the law,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks. We know already that he thinks he can get out of shoplifting and paying tolls with his fake badge."

Jail records didn't list a lawyer for Stotelmyer.