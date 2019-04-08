Florida man goes on trial for murder of wife 26 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is beginning for the trial of a Florida man who prosecutors say killed his wife in 1993 because she had plans to leave him with their son.

The trial of Michael Haim started Monday in Jacksonville, more than a quarter century after his wife, Bonnie, disappeared from their home.

Michael Haim has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

A key witness will be Haim's biological son, Aaron Fraser. Detectives say Fraser, as a 3-year-old boy at the time of his mother's disappearance, told a child welfare worker, "Daddy hurt mommy," or something similar.

Detectives say Fraser also discovered Bonnie Haim's skeletal remains in 2014 while he was making repairs on his childhood home, which he had won in a wrongful death lawsuit against Michael Haim.