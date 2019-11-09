Florida man gets 12 years for fatal drunken driving crash

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash.

Court records show that 29-year-old Kiereek Seymour was sentenced Friday in Collier County court. He was convicted in May of DUI manslaughter.

Authorities say Seymour had mixed alcohol with prescription anxiety medication in May 2014 before a crash at an East Naples intersection that left 54-year-old Sandra Marie Maddux dead.

Defense attorneys argued that Seymour, who witnesses found in the passenger seat, hadn't been driving the vehicle and that Maddux had run a red light.