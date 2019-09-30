Florida man charged in shooting of teenager at cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a teenager at a cemetery earlier this year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 23-year-old Jerry Lane Hinshaw Jr. was arrested and charged with killing 17-year-old Marquis Dequan Smith during an apparent drug deal.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Smith, also known as "Little Red or Red," died after being shot multiple times Feb. 5 near the cemetery entrance. Investigators were able to place Hinshaw at the cemetery at the time of the killing, although they say he has denied shooting Smith.

The release says Hinshaw may have killed Smith because he had previously stolen drugs from Hinshaw.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer to represent him.