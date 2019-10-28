Florida man accused of killing man after arguing at party

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old Florida man is accused of fatally shooting a man shortly after the two had argued at a house party.

The Tampa Bay Times reports John Baumstark was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.

A news release from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the two men appeared to have made up following the argument. They shook hands and Baumstark got into the other man's car.

A nearby resident heard a gunshot and saw Baumstark running from the car. The news release says the resident asked him if he'd killed the man and he said he had.

Deputies found the man dead in the car. They haven't released his name.

Baumstark posted a $50,000. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.