Florida Gov. Scott, US Sen. Nelson head into pricey showdown

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.l istens during a roundtable discussion with education leaders from South Florida at the United Teachers of Dade headquarters in Miami.

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo Florida Gov. Rick Scott looks on after a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Four Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A voter arrives to cast his ballot at the Miami-Dade County Palm Springs North Fire Station, during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Miami.

A voter cast her ballot at the Miami-Dade County Palm Springs North Fire Station, during the Florida primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Miami.





Florida Gov. Scott, US Sen. Nelson head into pricey showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson are heading into an expensive clash that could help determine whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate.

The two-term governor defeated California businessman Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente on Tuesday. De La Fuente earned attention this year by mounting U.S. Senate bids in multiple states at the same time.

Scott is leaving the governor's office because of term limits and entered the race for Senate at the urging of President Donald Trump.

Nelson wasn't on the ballot Tuesday because no other Democrat challenged the three-term incumbent in the state primary.

Scott's campaign has already spent millions on television ads bashing Nelson as an out-of-touch career politician. Recent polls have shown Scott with a slight lead.