Fleeing suspect reports fake active shooter to avoid arrest

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in an eastern Missouri burglary called a hospital to report an active shooter to create a diversion as he fled from police.

KSDK-TV reports that police responded to Mercy Hospital in Crystal City and determined there was no shooter. Police later found the suspect in the Festus burglary in Red Bud, Illinois, where he admitted making the false active shooter call. Police say the suspect told officers he called the hospital directly because he knew 911 would track him.

The hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown because of the call.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com