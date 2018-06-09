Fisherman who had license revoked faces eel poaching warrant

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine fisherman who has had his commercial fishing licenses revoked is facing a warrant for his arrest for fishing for baby eels without a license.

The Bangor Daily News reports Lucas Lemoine failed to appear in Hancock County on a pair of fishing-related misdemeanor charges. The warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Lemoine, of Southwest Harbor, had his licenses taken away in 2015 for what authorities called a pattern of disregard for state marine laws. Calls by The Associated Press to phone listings for Lemoine came back as disconnected. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Lemoine was charged with fishing for baby eels without a license in April. Baby eels, called elvers, are a major Maine fishery. The fishery is currently shut down because of concerns about illegal sales.