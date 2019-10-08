Firefighter accused of walking into store naked enters plea

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter who police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare to buy a soda has been ordered to perform community service and donate to charity.

The Newport Daily News reports former Lynnfield fire Capt. John Walsh entered an Alford plea Monday in District Court in Newport, meaning he doesn't admit guilt but believes there's evidence to convict him.

Walsh's attorney didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct after an employee at the Middletown store reported the nude customer April 3. Police said Walsh told them it was a dare from his girlfriend.

Walsh later said the bulk of the allegation is untrue.

A Lynnfield town attorney previously said Walsh would retire in July.