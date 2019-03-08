Fired prosecutor reaches settlement with St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran assistant prosecutor who was fired in January when Wesley Bell took over as St. Louis County's top prosecutor has reached a $25,000 settlement with the county.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the settlement with Kathi Alizadeh also calls for the county to pay back pay and legal bills.

Bell is a Democrat who ousted longtime Democratic Circuit Attorney Bob McCulloch in the 2018 primary election and ran unopposed in November. He fired Alizadeh on his second day on the job.

Alizadeh worked with McCulloch for many years and presented evidence to the grand jury after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. The grand jury declined to charge the white officer who shot the unarmed black teenager.

A spokeswoman for Bell declined comment Friday.

