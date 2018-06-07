Fire officials say deadly blaze, explosion intentional

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say a house fire that caused an explosion killing a woman was intentionally set.

News outlets cited a press release from the Georgetown Fire Department in reporting on Thursday that the blaze was intentional, but foul play isn't suspected.

Authorities said the explosion was reported early Wednesday morning and firefighters arrived to find the home leveled and blazing. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and then found a body while searching in the remains of the home. Scott County Coroner John Goble identified the body as 61-year-old Susan Dianne Brady.

Fire officials and Kentucky State Police are investigating.