https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Fire-in-Wharton-State-Forest-contained-13964677.php
Fire in Wharton State Forest contained
SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Rain helped firefighters get the upper hand on a fire that consumed 1,800 acres (728 hectares) in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.
The fire was declared 100% contained on Monday morning.
It had broken out Sunday along the Burlington and Camden County border.
The fire was located in a remote part of the forest and no homes were threatened. However, fire crews closed roads as they battle the flames.
Authorities are investigating whether a lightning strike ignited the blaze.
View Comments