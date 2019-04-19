Fight at California prison seriously injures 3 inmates

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fight at a Southern California prison has left three inmates with serious injuries.

State corrections officials say seven prisoners attacked an inmate Thursday morning at the Richard J. Donovan state prison in San Diego.

The inmates struck the man in the head with a cane and after trying to run away, authorities say he fought back with a homemade weapon.

Guards used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Three inmates with serious injuries were taken to the hospital. Authorities say they had head cuts and stab wounds to the stomach and the head. A fourth man was treated for injuries at the prison.

Donovan has more than 3,700 inmates.