Feds say Branson man sold drugs linked to 3 overdoses

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man sold drugs linked to three overdoses, one of them fatal.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 31-year-old Ryan Brynell, of Branson, is charged in federal court with attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The criminal complaint says the case against Brynell started in September when Jeffrey Baker died in Branson from a fentanyl overdose. Investigators found text messages between Baker and Brynell in which they apparently arranged a drug deal. Two other people who survived overdoses in recent months identified Brynell as their drug supplier.

The complaint says authorities started tracking his movements and arrested him earlier this month. He said the substance in his possession was heroin or fentanyl. The field test wasn't conclusive.

An attempt to reach his attorney for comment wasn't successful.

