Feds: Forgery operation produced over 10,000 fake documents

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man from a primarily Hispanic town in Oregon has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce false documents after agents found a document-forging lab in his apartment that had allegedly produced over 10,000 fake social security cards, drivers licenses and immigration-related documents.

Federal prosecutors say Miguel Merecias-Lopez, 24, of Woodburn, Oregon, was part of a criminal conspiracy based in Oaxaca (wa-HA-ka), Mexico.

The U.S. attorney's office in Oregon said Merecias-Lopez pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count each of conspiracy to produce false identification documents and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Clackamas County Interagency Task Force members arrested Merecias-Lopez on September 21, 2017, in a parking lot in Woodburn. More than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine was allegedly found on him.