Feds: California inmate led prostitution ring in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man led a major prostitution and drug ring in Virginia from his prison cell in California.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Foster Shane Gaines is accused of using a contraband cell phone to recruit underage prostitutes and advertise their services online.

Court documents also allege that the 41-year-old arranged for more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine to be shipped to Virginia's Hampton Roads region.

The federal indictment said Gaines was incarcerated at Folsom State Prison in Represa, California. He had pleaded no contest in 2014 to charges alleging that he prostituted a former girlfriend.

Prosecutors said he is one of three defendants indicted in September. Gaines made his initial appearance Wednesday in federal court in Norfolk. A magistrate appointed an attorney for Gaines during the hearing.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com