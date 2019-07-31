Feds: Bloods-linked gang used rec center in drug operation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 12 people with running a drug ring partly out of a Newark recreation center where three of them worked.

The group included reputed members of the G-Shine set of the Bloods street gang and is alleged to have sold heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The three employees allegedly used the Rotunda Recreation Center to receive and store drugs. They have been suspended by the city.

Authorities said the three were seasonal employees and at least one had a prior drug record.

City officials didn't immediately respond to questions about what background checks were used for employees at the recreation center. They scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.