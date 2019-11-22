Federal prosecutors weighing new charges against Trump donor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new court filing says federal prosecutors in New York have told a major donor to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee they intend to charge him with obstruction of justice and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Imaad Zuberi’s attorneys filed court papers late Thursday accusing the Justice Department of moving “the goalposts” in its investigation of Zuberi.

Zuberi agreed to plead guilty in Los Angeles to tax evasion, campaign finance crimes and another offense involving work he did in the U.S. for foreigners looking to influence U.S. policy.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday but wants to delay that proceeding.

A message was sent to prosecutors seeking comment.

Zuberi gave $900,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee and was the subject of a federal subpoena to the committee.