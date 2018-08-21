Federal judge delays trial of county commissioner in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has granted an unopposed defense request to delay the fraud trial of Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Tuesday set a new trial date for Nov. 13 in federal court in Wichita.

Prosecutors say O'Donnell of fraudulently obtained $10,500 from his campaign accounts for his personal use. A revised indictment charged him last week with 23 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

His court appearance on the new indictment is Aug. 28.

O'Donnell, a Wichita Republican, was elected to the state Senate in 2012 for a term that ended in January 2017. He did not run for re-election and instead was elected to the Sedgwick County Commission. His term is set to expire in 2020.