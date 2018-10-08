Federal funding to help young families prevent abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting $2.75 million over five years for programs aimed at helping young families at risk for child abuse and neglect.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it has received the first year's installment of a federal grant from the federal Administration for Children and Families. The initial award of $550,000 will fund a project called the Community Collaborations to Strengthen and Preserve Families. The goal will be to help families with children under age 9 get community-based services such as mental health and substance misuse treatment, home visits and educational programs.

The project will focus on Manchester, Laconia, Belmont, Franklin and Tilton.