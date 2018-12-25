Fearing it may attack kids, man shoots his own dog in park

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man shot and killed his own dog in a park because he feared it might attack some children.

The incident happened Sunday in Hamden and remains under investigation.

Police Capt. Ronald Smith says the man told officers that his dog, a pit bull that was not on a leash at the time, attacked and seriously injured another dog that was on a leash. The owner of the injured dog was also with his three children at the time.

Smith says the owner of the pit bull, who was not immediately identified, told police he was worried his dog might also attack the children. So he pulled out a handgun and shot the animal, killing it.

Smith says the man was licensed to carry the gun.