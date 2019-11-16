Father sentenced to 26 years for infant’s beating death

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the beating death of his 20-day-old son.

The Spokesman-Review reports a superior court commissioner sentenced Erik Sherman on Friday for last year’s drug-fueled attack on his son Emmett.

A doctor told police it was one of the worst cases of child abuse he had seen.

Sherman pleaded guilty to homicide by abuse as part of a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid a life sentence.

The baby’s mother, Yazmin Russell, says she knew about the plea agreement but didn’t know he could have received life in prison. She says it’s not fair that he only gets 26 years for killing their son.

Sherman apologizes and says he will take time to become a better man.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com