https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Father-of-infant-who-died-in-Jackson-County-14431106.php
Father of infant who died in Jackson County arrested
MELROSE, Wis. (AP) — Jackson County sheriff's officials say they have arrested the father of an infant who died last week.
Dispatchers got a call from a Village of Melrose mother last Wednesday saying she found her two-month-old baby was dead. Sheriff's officials began investigating. An autopsy was done, evidence was collected and interviews were made.
Deputies arrested the 32-year-old father of the infant girl Tuesday about 5 p.m. on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death.
He's been booked into the Jackson County Jail.
View Comments