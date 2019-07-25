Father charged with starting fire that killed daughter

Investigators examine the scene of a fire at a mobile home Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Paynesville, Minn. Authorities in central Minnesota have arrested a family member after a 22-year-old woman died in the mobile home fire. Police say a man was pouring gasoline inside the mobile home and started it on fire. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) less Investigators examine the scene of a fire at a mobile home Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Paynesville, Minn. Authorities in central Minnesota have arrested a family member after a 22-year-old woman died in the ... more Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP Photo: Dave Schwarz, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Father charged with starting fire that killed daughter 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a central Minnesota man with starting a fire that killed his 22-year-old daughter.

Forty-six-year-old John Newport of Paynesville was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Jamey Newport. His bail was set at $2 million.

Jamey Newport called dispatchers Tuesday evening and said her father was threatening to start a fire in the mobile home.

An officer arrived and tried to knock down the flames but was forced back by heat and smoke.

John Newport was outside, yelling through a window and trying to get inside. Firefighters found his daughter inside. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say John Newport had been arguing with his daughter. A gas can was found inside the home, and a lighter was found on the ground.