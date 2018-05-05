Fatal shooting raises questions about mental health training

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The four deputies involved in the shooting death of a South Carolina man who called 911 for help during a mental health crisis aren't listed as officers who have participated in what's considered the most thorough training for such situations.

The Greenville News reports that records it obtained show the four deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office employees aren't among those who completed the weeklong training spearheaded by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Deputies shot and killed 35-year-old Jermaine Massey on March 19th after Massey called 911 for help with a mental health crisis

The sheriff at the time, Will Lewis, said deputies found Massey in the backyard of his home, holding what appeared to be a butcher's knife. He also said it was a potential hostage situation.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com