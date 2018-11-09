Fatal school bus crash video shows driver cross 3 lanes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Video of a school bus crash that killed a teacher and student and injured dozens of others last spring shows the driver veering across three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80.

The video from the May 17 crash shows the bus enter the highway and immediately cross three lanes, apparently heading for a spot where authorized vehicles such as police cars can make a U-turn.

The bus was broadsided by a dump truck and broke apart.

The bus was carrying fifth-grade students on a field trip and had made a wrong turn shortly before the crash.

Driver Hudy Muldrow is charged with vehicular homicide. The 77-year-old has denied he was trying to make an illegal U-turn.

Gannett filed a lawsuit to obtain the video.