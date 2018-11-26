https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Fatal-garage-fire-investigated-in-Rapid-City-13421666.php
Fatal garage fire investigated in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Rapid City.
The fire in a detached garage was reported about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Rapid City Journal reports police officers found an injured person at the scene, who taken to the hospital.
Once firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found in the garage. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rapid City police and fire and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
