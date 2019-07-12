Fatal St. Louis crash with motorcycles closes part of I-70

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a crash involving at least four motorcycles in St. Louis has killed a man and closed a section of the highway.

KSDK-TV reports that cars also were involved in the crash early Friday morning and several other people were hurt. Police provided few other details.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were reopened by 4 a.m., but westbound lanes remained closed longer.

