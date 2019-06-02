https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Farmington-police-arrest-suspect-in-stabbing-13917281.php
Farmington police arrest suspect in stabbing death of a man
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police in Farmington say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide case.
They didn't immediately release the name of the man Sunday.
Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment complex about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing.
Officers arrived and found a man outside the complex with an apparent stab wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they were quickly able to identify a suspect and the man was located several hours later at a residence in west Farmington.
He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Police didn't immediately release any additional information about the case or a possible motive for the stabbing.
