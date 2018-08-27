Farm owner charged after many animals found covered in feces

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The discovery of numerous dead and live animals covered in feces at a New Jersey farm has spurred authorities to file animal cruelty charges against the Pennsylvania man who owns the property.

Members of Mercer County's newly formed Humane Law Enforcement Unit began investigating conditions at the 14-acre Hamilton Township site after receiving numerous complaints from residents.

Investigators executed a search warrant there on Aug. 21. They found numerous ducks, chickens and pigs, some of whom were dead and others with infections and other serious health issues.

The charges against the farm's owner, 54-year-old Henry Guzikowski Jr. of Yardley, were announced Monday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Officials are hoping residents will be able to take in the rescued animals.