https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Fargo-police-seeking-20-year-old-suspect-in-13512492.php
Fargo police seeking 20-year-old suspect in stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo are searching for a 20-year-old man in a weekend stabbing that sent the victim to a hospital.
Officers were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to a domestic incident. KFGO reports a few minutes later, a caller reported a stabbing at the same location.
Authorities found a victim who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.
Police say the suspect has no permanent address.
