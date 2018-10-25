Fargo police: Officer shot at Minnesota man who pointed gun

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man is jailed after police say he pointed a handgun at a Fargo officer who then fired shots at him.

Deputy Fargo Police Chief Joe Anderson says the officer was trying to question the 32-year-old Moorhead man about a stolen bicycle late Wednesday morning. Anderson says the man ran from the officer, who then chased him.

During the chase, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, who then fired at the suspect.

Another officer found the man. Police then subdued him with a stun gun.

KFGO reports the man was taken to a hospital and later transferred to the Cass County Jail. He is being held on suspicion of terrorizing.

The officer was not hurt. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.