Family seeks video, information in Alabama police shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man killed by police who apparently mistook him for the gunman in an Alabama mall shooting asked the state attorney general Monday to meet with them and release video of the shooting.

The parents of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. held a news conference in Birmingham to ask for an update on the investigation.

The 21-year-old was killed by a Hoover police officer responding to gunfire at the Galleria shopping mall Thanksgiving night. Police initially described Bradford as the gunman but later said they were mistaken. Police said Bradford had a gun as officers responded to the scene of the shooting.

"All I'm asking for is the truth. I want the truth. I want to know what happened. Release the video so everyone can see. ... Let us see for ourselves what happened," said April Pipkins, Bradford's mother.

Attorneys for the family said they have seen a portion of the video of the police shooting but a lack of transparency has caused "great mistrust." Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall took over the investigation of the fatal shooting from the local district attorney last month.

Bradford's father said Marshall should meet with them.

"Meet us face to face and let us know what is going on," Emantic Bradford Sr. said.

Marshall's office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Another man, Erron Brown, 20, is charged with attempted murder of a person wounded in the gunfire that preceded the killing.