Family outraged after 17-year-old killed, 7-year-old wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives are outraged after a 17-year-old was killed outside a Kansas City home and his 7-year-old sister shot six times as she played nearby.

The Kansas City Star reports that police suspect that another teen opened fire Wednesday night after an argument, killing Zavien Hall and wounding his sister, Jazmine Hall. She is hospitalized in stable condition. No other suspect description has been offered and no arrests have been made.

The siblings' great-grandmother, Jannie Hall, asked what Zavien could have done that was "so bad." She also expressed outrage that Jazmine had been wounded, saying, "Son, what was wrong with you?"

Zavien's great-grandfather, Emanuel Hall, says there is "no explanation as to why this would have happened." Zavien's family described the teen as a jokester, playful but extremely respectful.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com