Suspect in woman's death to face charges in Rhode Island

This photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Louis D. Coleman III. Coleman is being charged by Rhode Island authorities with kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal, and mutilation of a dead body. It could not be determined if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. He was arrested in Delaware after a woman's body was found Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the trunk of the car he was driving has waived extradition will return to Rhode Island to face charges. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A man arrested in Delaware after a woman's body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving has waived extradition will return to Rhode Island to face charges.

Louis D. Coleman III is being charged by Rhode Island authorities with kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal, and mutilation of a dead body. It could not be determined if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Jassy Correia's family confirmed her body was found Thursday. Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl who lived in Lynn, Massachusetts, was last seen early Sunday leaving a Boston nightclub with a man.

Family members do not believe Correia and Coleman knew each other.

Officials spent Thursday searching the 32-year-old Coleman's Providence apartment and the surrounding area for evidence.