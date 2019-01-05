Family of man killed by Seattle cop questions police account

SEATTLE (AP) — Relatives of a man who was shot and killed by a Seattle police officer Monday are challenging the police account of the encounter, questioning why officers did not try to de-escalate the situation.

The Seattle Times reports at a news conference Friday family members of Iosia (yoh-see-a) Faletogo raised questions related to officer body-camera videos released by police. The videos show police chasing Faletogo after he bolted from a traffic stop and his struggle with officers before he was shot in the head.

Some videos show a handgun in Faletogo's hand while others appear to show his hands empty when he was shot.

Relatives also asked why they hadn't been allowed to see or claim Faletogo's body.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild, the union representing 1,300 officers and sergeants, said in a statement Friday that Faletogo repeatedly failed to comply with warnings from officers.

