Family calls for changes in police training after shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The family of a man killed in 2017 by Fairbanks law enforcement officers is again calling for changes in police training.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a dozen friends and family members of 20-year-old Cody Eyre gathered on the anniversary of his death to demand changes in police training.

Eyre's sister Samantha Eyre-Harrison says how police approach someone in a mental health crisis can vastly affect the outcome.

Eyre's mother had called police to express concern about him. She said had a bad day, left on a walk armed with a handgun and that he wouldn't return.

Law enforcement agencies responded with several officers carrying rifles.

State prosecutors announced in October that officers were entitled to use deadly force to protect themselves based on Eyre's actions.