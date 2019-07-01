Family awaits answers after 2 dead in crash with police SUV

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — Family members of a woman and her 10-year-old son who died after the car they were in collided with a police SUV in suburban Detroit are awaiting answers from investigators.

Michigan State Police say an Inkster officer was headed to a crash scene Friday evening with the vehicle's lights and sirens activated when a car made a left turn in front of the police vehicle.

Police say the Inkster woman and the boy were killed instantly. The Detroit News reports family members at a vigil Sunday identified them as Oweeta Wilkins and Aaron, one of her three children.

Adrena Crowder says her sister "was always putting everybody before her own self."

The officer suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. State police say Monday that the crash remains under investigation.