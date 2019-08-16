Family attorney of man killed by police returns to case

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawyer who stepped down as attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a police officer says he's back on the case.

Carlos Moore tweeted Wednesday that he would return as co-counsel for the family of 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims. News outlets report Sims was fatally shot by a Moss Point police officer Aug. 8.

Moore initially stepped away because he's related to Sims and isn't allowed to see body camera footage of the shooting.

The officer's attorney, Calvin Taylor, saw the video and says it shows that there are no witnesses. Moore says he has 16 witnesses who either saw the shooting, or what happened before and after.

Moore says California-based lawyer Brian Dunn is now the Sims family's lead attorney.