Family: Woman shot was trying to check boyfriend into rehab

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — The father of a woman who was critically injured at a rehab center shooting says she was trying to get her boyfriend help with drug addiction when he shot her, an employee and another man, who died.

Brittany McCann's father, Richard McCann, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that instead of checking into San Rafael's Helen Vine Recovery Center, 37-year-old Davance Lamar Reed went on a shooting spree Monday.

Richard McCann says his daughter and Reed got into an argument and Reed left but came back and started shooting. They have a 7-year-old son.

He says his daughter, too, had an addiction problem but was able to turn her life around and works as a drug counselor in San Francisco.

Reed was later arrested after an unrelated pursuit in Cotati.

