Family: 18-year-old was ambushed in fatal shooting
Updated 4:46 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Connecticut teenager who was shot and killed say he was ambushed.
Latavia Warren tells the Advocate her younger brother, 18-year-old Antonio Robinson, was on his way back from a pickup basketball game when he was killed in Stamford last month. Warren insists her younger brother stayed out of trouble and "was a good person."
Robinson was shot and killed May 31 under a bridge in the city's West Side section.
Lt. Tom Barcello says Robinson was in an altercation before the shooting. Barcello wouldn't elaborate on the fight but said it wasn't a robbery.
Sgt. Chris DiCarlo says police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.
Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School. He was scheduled to graduate this month.
