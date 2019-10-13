Fallen Detroit cop recognized after grandson submits essay

DETROIT (AP) — A fallen Michigan police officer who died in 2008 from injuries related to a 1978 shooting will be honored after his grandson mentioned his career in a scholarship application.

The Detroit News reports Scott Larkins' name will be added to the National Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., in May.

Police officer Chris Powell discovered the oversight earlier this year after reading Jacob Fournier's scholarship essay mentioning Larkins' career as a Detroit officer.

Powell researched Larkins, confirming his death was duty-related and arranged adding his name to the memorial, which was approved in September.

Scott's widow, Sharon Larkins, says she never thought this recognition would happen.

Powell says it has been an honor to learn Larkins' story and hopes to raise enough money to send his family to the ceremony.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/