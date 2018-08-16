Fall trial set for ex-SC lawmaker charged in corruption case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The former chairman of one of South Carolina's most powerful legislative committees is set to go on trial later this year on charges part of a wide-ranging probe into Statehouse corruption.

News outlets report a judge on Wednesday set an October 22 trial date for former House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison on two counts of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

Harrison left office after choosing not to see re-election in 2012. Prosecutors say the Columbia Republican failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements that he was paid $900,000 over 12 years by working for consultant Richard Quinn.

Harrison and fellow former state Rep. Tracy Edge are the only remaining lawmakers charged in the Statehouse probe whose cases remain in court. Four others have pleaded guilty.