FWP seeking information on poached bull moose

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating a poached bull moose found south of Bozeman this month.

The agency says Christmas tree hunters found the moose carcass on Dec. 1, about a mile up Moser Creek Road and reported it to FWP on Dec. 3.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that wardens investigated the area that day and found the moose's head had been removed.

The agency says the moose was likely killed a few days before Dec. 1.

