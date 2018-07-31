FBI investigating Fort Peck death as possible homicide

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Police are investigating a July 27 death on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation as a possible homicide.

Officials have not identified the 45-year-old man or said how he died.

FBI spokeswoman Nora Schleland tells The Billings Gazette there is no threat to public safety, but the case remains under investigation so no further information is being released.

