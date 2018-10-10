FBI: Arizona man fatally shot by ranger was armed with knife

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says an Arizona man was armed with a knife when he was fatally shot by a Park Service ranger at a national monument.

They say 43-year-old Venson Yazzie was a vendor at the Canyon de Chelly (dih-SHAY') monument who sold rock art to tourists.

It's still unclear what led to Friday's shooting.

The FBI says it's still investigating an assault on a federal officer but won't elaborate.

Park Service spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo says the ranger is on paid administrative leave and won't be identified unless he's found guilty of a crime.

Lacayo says the shooting occurred in an area overlooking the ruins named for a whitewashed cliff.

Canyon de Chelly, on the Navajo Nation, has thousands of ruins, carvings and paintings on stone.