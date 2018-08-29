FBI arrests 18 in drug trafficking, weapons case

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Eighteen people have been arrested on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges in the Mississippi Delta.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze, U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar and Cleveland Police Chief Charles Bingham announced the arrests during a press conference Tuesday.

The arrests come following an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity after authorities noted an increase in violent crime in the region.

Meanwhile, FBI spokesman Brett Carr confirms an FBI-involved shooting occurred Tuesday in Cleveland that left a suspect wounded.

The Clarion Ledger reports it's unclear when or where the shooting took place or under what circumstances. It's also unknown if the suspect fired on authorities first.

Carr, in a statement, said the agency is investigating and would not comment further.