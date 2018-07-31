Extremist sentenced to 17 years in prison for Australia plot

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An extremist who planned a suicide attack with Molotov cocktails in Australia after he was prevented from flying to Syria to fight has been sentenced by an Australian judge to 17 years in prison.

Agim Kruezi had pleaded guilty in the Queensland state Supreme Court to preparing for an incursion into a foreign state and preparing for a terrorist act.

Kruezi was sentenced on Tuesday to 17 years and four months, with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Justice Rosalyn Atkinson found the 25-year-old had not rejected the violent, extremist views that led him to buy materials to create Molotov cocktails to unleash an attack.

Kruezi's bid to travel to Syria to fight with al-Qaida affiliate Jabhat Al Nusrah in March 2014 was stopped by officials at Brisbane Airport.