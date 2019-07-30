Experts say check emergency plans after festival shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Experts say organizers should take another look at their emergency plans in the wake of the deadly shooting at a California food festival to see if they can make additional safety improvements.

The shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival left three dead — including two children — and a dozen wounded at the three-day event that attracts more than 100,000 people annually to Northern California agricultural community.

The festival included a perimeter fence, metal detectors, bag searches and police. Despite those measures, 19-year-old Santino William Legan cut through the fence and opened fire before three officers fatally shot him.

Officials say first responders and event coordinators need to balance safety concerns, costs and a welcoming atmosphere for visitors as the height of summer brings the peak of fair season.